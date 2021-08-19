Anchor Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $21.80 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Anchor Protocol has a market cap of $364.60 million and approximately $21.80 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $3.52 or 0.00007769 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded 49.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Anchor Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000332 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014993 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00011141 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 103,439,908 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anchor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anchor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.