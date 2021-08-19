Anchor Trading 1.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ANCT)

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Anchor coin can currently be bought for $0.80 or 0.00001694 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Anchor has traded up 1.2% against the dollar. Anchor has a total market capitalization of $10.25 million and approximately $13,105.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003205 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00015328 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.37 or 0.00864147 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002245 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00047467 BTC.

Anchor Profile

ANCT is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,832,134 coins. The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io . The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . Anchor’s official Twitter account is @theanchor_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anchor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

