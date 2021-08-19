Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives $81.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Zacks Investment Research cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of BUD stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,993,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,850. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.55. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $79.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $68.77.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

