Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) Announces Dividend of $0.24

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share by the mining company on Friday, October 1st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:ANTO traded down GBX 65.50 ($0.86) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,405 ($18.36). 2,046,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,600. The stock has a market cap of £13.85 billion and a PE ratio of 37.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,462.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 978.40 ($12.78) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($25.76).

ANTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Antofagasta to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,278 ($16.70).

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

