Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 47,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,043. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.38 and a twelve month high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.45. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.48.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($1.02). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Federico Grossi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $30,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Jeffrey Delong sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,678. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.