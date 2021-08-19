Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,700 shares, a decline of 30.6% from the July 15th total of 126,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ APEN opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.95. The company has a market cap of $237.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.32. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 243.14%. Analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $218,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 26.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

