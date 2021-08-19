Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) Short Interest Down 23.5% in July

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 181,500 shares, a decrease of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 237,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 149,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of APSG remained flat at $$9.71 on Thursday. 41,172 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,640. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $11.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APSG. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 155.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 84,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,168,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $923,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 87,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 47,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,540,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020.

