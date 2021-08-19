AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) dropped 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $6.89. Approximately 21,917 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,654,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.42.

APPH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on AppHarvest from $32.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AppHarvest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 12.56 and a quick ratio of 12.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.36.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10).

In other news, President David J. Lee purchased 14,000 shares of AppHarvest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, with a total value of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,562,040 shares in the company, valued at $11,152,965.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $49,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APPH. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $396,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $87,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $85,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $917,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest in the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppHarvest Company Profile (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

