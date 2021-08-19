Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 989,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,876 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 6.5% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $135,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $244,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.8% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 16,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the first quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 49,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $146.36 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.10 and a 52-week high of $151.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $146.17 price objective on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.60.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

