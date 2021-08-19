Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.63% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 7.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 128,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAOI. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.05.

AAOI stock opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

