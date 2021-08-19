Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.330-$-0.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$56 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $61.97 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $6.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $181.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 9.77% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.05.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

