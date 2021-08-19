Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) Insider Acquires £54,000 in Stock

Appreciate Group plc (LON:APP) insider John Sullivan (Ian) O’Doherty purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £54,000 ($70,551.35).

Appreciate Group stock opened at GBX 27.40 ($0.36) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £51.06 million and a PE ratio of 54.80. Appreciate Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 24 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 46.26 ($0.60). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 31.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Appreciate Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is an increase from Appreciate Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. Appreciate Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.80%.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Appreciate Group from GBX 66 ($0.86) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About Appreciate Group

Appreciate Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a prepayment, gifting, and engagement company for corporate and consumer markets in the United Kingdom. It offers Love2shop Gift Card, a pre-paid gift cards; Love2shop Gift Voucher, a multi-retailer vouchers; Love2shop Holidays, a travel agency that provides access for customers to travel operators; single store gift cards and vouchers; corporate gift cards; hampers and gifts; and group travel services, as well as operates highstreetvouchers.com, an online destination for gift cards and vouchers.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Appreciate Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appreciate Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.