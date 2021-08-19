Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $160.13.

APTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $164.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Aptiv news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,867 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 237.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 200.0% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTV opened at $156.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.22. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $82.12 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). Aptiv had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

