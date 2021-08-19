APYSwap (APYS) Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. One APYSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, APYSwap has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. APYSwap has a total market cap of $3.07 million and $1.11 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002251 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00053634 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.79 or 0.00145756 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.91 or 0.00150520 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003856 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,368.49 or 0.99816735 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $404.96 or 0.00911053 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,986.79 or 0.06719451 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

