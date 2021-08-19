Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $20.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Arbor Realty Trust is a specialized real estate finance company investing in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, preferred equity, mortgage-related securities and other real estate-related assets. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $17.82 on Wednesday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $19.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 25.13 and a quick ratio of 25.13.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 89.91%. The business had revenue of $58.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. This is an increase from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 31,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 15,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust Company Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

