ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Shares Gap Down to $34.60

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.60, but opened at $32.60. ArcelorMittal shares last traded at $32.79, with a volume of 67,153 shares trading hands.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.38.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.47%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the second quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 470.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 10,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 967,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,043,000 after purchasing an additional 198,411 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 2nd quarter valued at $284,000. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)
ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
