Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,618,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,815,000 after acquiring an additional 262,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,407,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,244,000 after acquiring an additional 237,540 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,033,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,910,000 after acquiring an additional 549,774 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,459,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,228,000 after acquiring an additional 45,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 19.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,394,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,505,000 after acquiring an additional 560,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $60.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $43.21 and a 52-week high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

