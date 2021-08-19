Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Short Interest Update

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 4,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCC. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 195.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,554,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $103,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674,100 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 92.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,681,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,073 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the first quarter worth $21,198,000. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 479.0% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 892,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $16,705,000 after acquiring an additional 738,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 383.8% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 685,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,827,000 after acquiring an additional 543,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.06% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Ares Capital stock opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Ares Capital has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $20.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The investment management company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 101.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ares Capital will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Ares Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.95%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corp is a closed-end non-diversified management investment company. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of Health Care Services, Software & Services, Consumer Durables & Apparel, Energy, Food & Beverage, and Retail. It provides financing for buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, restructurings, rescue financing, growth capital and general refinancing.

