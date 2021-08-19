Argon (ARGON) Trading 11.4% Higher Over Last Week

Argon (CURRENCY:ARGON) traded 5.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 19th. In the last week, Argon has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Argon has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $187,289.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Argon coin can currently be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002143 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.64 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.68 or 0.00142959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.73 or 0.00149489 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,509.61 or 0.99707763 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $423.43 or 0.00907753 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.41 or 0.00706187 BTC.

Argon’s total supply is 79,033,334 coins and its circulating supply is 69,888,119 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

