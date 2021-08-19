Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the July 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of AZMCF opened at $3.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74. Arizona Metals has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $4.53.

Get Arizona Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.74 price target (down previously from C$5.50) on shares of Arizona Metals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for Arizona Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arizona Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.