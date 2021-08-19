Arkadios Wealth Advisors Buys 124 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 40.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Anthem were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.0% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Anthem in the second quarter valued at approximately $574,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 31.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Anthem by 22.9% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,894,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the period. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Anthem during the second quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $371.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $382.75.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.11%.

In related news, CFO John E. Gallina sold 46,444 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.89, for a total transaction of $18,340,271.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,730,914.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 1,308 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.02, for a total value of $520,610.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,766,065.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on ANTM shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Anthem in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Anthem from $447.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Anthem from $430.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.00.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

