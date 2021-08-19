Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) by 2,451.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSII. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Heidrick & Struggles International in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HSII shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Harris sold 4,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $210,549.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $267,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock opened at $41.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $815.14 million, a P/E ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.87. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a one year low of $19.03 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 21.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. The company was founded by Gardner Heidrick and John Struggles in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

