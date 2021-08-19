Arkadios Wealth Advisors Invests $207,000 in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest Fund of Deep Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

BATS:BUFD opened at $20.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.77.

