Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,273 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS) by 1,248.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. WBI Investments now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $854,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $105.53 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a 1-year low of $71.25 and a 1-year high of $116.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.