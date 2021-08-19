Arqma (ARQ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $425.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 19th. Arqma has a market cap of $327,340.71 and approximately $425.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for about $0.0316 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,439.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,984.11 or 0.06715058 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $624.89 or 0.01406178 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.73 or 0.00370694 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.61 or 0.00138646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $252.30 or 0.00567750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00343372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006612 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.09 or 0.00312998 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (CRYPTO:ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,396,781 coins and its circulating supply is 10,352,237 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.