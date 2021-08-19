Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.31 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:AJG)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s FY2022 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $141.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.51. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $100.32 and a 52-week high of $154.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

