Asch Achieves Market Cap of $1.00 Million (XAS)

Asch (CURRENCY:XAS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Asch coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Asch has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1,487.00 worth of Asch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Asch has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Asch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056620 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.15 or 0.00142140 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00150688 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,555.99 or 1.00035676 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $427.76 or 0.00919128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,154.25 or 0.06777586 BTC.

About Asch

Asch’s launch date was September 14th, 2017. Asch’s total supply is 114,855,331 coins and its circulating supply is 93,355,331 coins. Asch’s official website is www.asch.io . Asch’s official message board is bbs.asch.io . The Reddit community for Asch is /r/Asch_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Asch’s official Twitter account is @Asch_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asch is a blockchain-based platform where developers can create and deploy decentralized applications. Although it is based on an Ethereum-like model, Asch is designed to make developers' life much easier: adopting JavaScript as a development language or supporting DBMS to store the transaction data. “

Buying and Selling Asch

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Asch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Asch using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Asch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.