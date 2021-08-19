Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,880,000 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assembly Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, CEO John G. Mchutchison sold 12,156 shares of Assembly Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $43,761.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,776,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 267.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 47,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 34,383 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 28,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 39.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

ASMB opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72. Assembly Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $22.75. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.32.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 37.80% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

