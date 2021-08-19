Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $17 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.06 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASUR traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,243. The company has a market cap of $171.37 million, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 1.17. Asure Software has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.75.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Asure Software will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Asure Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

In other news, Director William Carl Drew purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.15 per share, with a total value of $163,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,894.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Asure Software by 102.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 31.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Asure Software by 1,927.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the last quarter. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions the United States. It helps various small and mid-sized businesses to develop human capital to get to the next level, stay compliant, and allocate resources toward growth. The company's solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, an integrated cloud-based solution automates regulations associated with payroll and taxes, including wages, benefits, overtime, garnishments, tips, direct deposits, and fair labor standard act, as well as federal, state, and local payroll taxes; Asure HR, a cloud-based functionality that handles HR complexities, such as employee self-service that enable employees to access information, pay history, and company documents; and Asure Time & Attendance that provides cost savings and ROI gains come in the form of strategic use of labor dollars and the elimination of time theft.

