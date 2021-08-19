Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to announce sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the highest is $1.54 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full-year sales of $6.96 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $7.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.43 billion to $7.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%.

ATH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist lowered shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

In other news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $28,361.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 123,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,422,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,313 shares of company stock worth $2,797,464. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Athene by 39.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 60,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Athene by 9.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,336 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Athene in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Athene by 73.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATH traded down $1.40 during trading on Monday, reaching $62.03. 14,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,412,283. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.35. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.68. Athene has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

