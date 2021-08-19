Atico Mining Co. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.25 Per Share (CVE:ATY)

Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY) – Analysts at M Partners dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Atico Mining in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 18th. M Partners analyst E. Perez now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. M Partners has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$24.45 million for the quarter.

Separately, Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Atico Mining from C$1.10 to C$1.25 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of CVE:ATY opened at C$0.47 on Thursday. Atico Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70.

About Atico Mining

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

