Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Reaches New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Zacks Investment Research upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research now has a $57.00 price target on the stock. Atlanticus traded as high as $50.36 and last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.02.

According to Zacks, “Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products. The Company operates in Credit Cards, Investments in Previously Charged-Off Receivables, Auto Finance and Internet Micro-Loans. It markets fee-based products and services, including life insurance, card registration, telecommunication products and services, memberships in preferred buying clubs, travel services, and debt waiver programs. Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, formerly known as CompuCredit Holdings Corporation, is based in United States. “

ATLC has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Atlanticus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $54,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 449,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,968,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Howard sold 1,716 shares of Atlanticus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $77,220.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,180 shares in the company, valued at $19,088,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,613 shares of company stock worth $1,688,268. 49.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlanticus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 17.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $787.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The credit services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Atlanticus had a return on equity of 175.79% and a net margin of 25.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial technology and related services. It operates through the Credit and Other Investments; and Auto Finance segments. The Credit and Other Investments segment includes point-of-sale and direct-to-consumer finance operations, investments in and servicing of its credit card receivables portfolios, product development, and limited investment in consumer finance technology platforms that capitalize on its credit infrastructure.

