Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.100-$5.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:ATO traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.64. The company had a trading volume of 721,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,833. Atmos Energy has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $104.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 20.58%. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

ATO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $108.00.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.