AtromG8 Achieves Market Cap of $1.06 Million (AG8)

AtromG8 (CURRENCY:AG8) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 19th. AtromG8 has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $121,660.00 worth of AtromG8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AtromG8 has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One AtromG8 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0252 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002148 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.36 or 0.00056628 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.70 or 0.00143305 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00149080 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,494.75 or 0.99896774 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.97 or 0.00908771 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.44 or 0.00709972 BTC.

About AtromG8

AtromG8’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,000,000 coins. AtromG8’s official Twitter account is @ATROMG8 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AtromG8 is https://reddit.com/r/AtronocomTeam . AtromG8’s official message board is atromg8.com/blog . AtromG8’s official website is atromg8.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATROMG8 is a multi-blockchain landscape powered by the MixNet 5.0 superstructure is moving towards a fast and secure ecosystem for conversations, coworking, PSP transactions, data exchange, Diploma on Blockchain and social media with the gig economy and e-commerce as a whole und the umbrella of security and privacy. “

Buying and Selling AtromG8

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AtromG8 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AtromG8 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AtromG8 using one of the exchanges listed above.

