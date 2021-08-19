AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) Short Interest Update

AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 707,200 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the July 15th total of 909,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in AudioCodes by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in AudioCodes by 32.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 500,385 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 121,996 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 9.7% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 33,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 79.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,407 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 13.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,745 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AudioCodes alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AudioCodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of AudioCodes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUDC opened at $32.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.97. AudioCodes has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $36.63.

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. AudioCodes had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 21.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AudioCodes will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from AudioCodes’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. AudioCodes’s payout ratio is 29.57%.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for AudioCodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AudioCodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.