Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Shares Gap Down to $14.46

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.46, but opened at $13.91. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 38,262 shares.

A number of research firms have commented on AUPH. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,936,393.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $218,150 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,069,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,032 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320,601 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,216,000 after acquiring an additional 24,462 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 781,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the second quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 641,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.