Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.48. Approximately 9,381 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,121,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

AUPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.96. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.52.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.98% and a negative net margin of 242.26%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $218,150. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 309.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

