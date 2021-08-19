Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Acquires C$13,875.00 in Stock

Aurion Resources Ltd. (CVE:AU) Director Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,869,382 shares in the company, valued at C$7,402,036.50.

Lotan Holdings Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 30,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.77 per share, with a total value of C$23,100.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.83 per share, with a total value of C$16,600.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Lotan Holdings Inc. purchased 20,000 shares of Aurion Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.84 per share, with a total value of C$16,800.00.

Shares of CVE AU opened at C$0.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$75.01 million and a PE ratio of -24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 22.09 and a quick ratio of 21.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.92. Aurion Resources Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.68.

Aurion Resources (CVE:AU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aurion Resources Ltd. will post -0.1283117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Pi Financial reduced their price target on Aurion Resources from C$1.75 to C$1.65 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd.

About Aurion Resources

Aurion Resources Ltd., an exploration company, acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral properties in Finland, Sweden, the United States, and Mexico. The company explores precious metals, gold and vanadium deposits, and base metals. Its flagship projects are the Risti project, which covers an area of 16,197 hectares located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in northern Finland; and the Launi project that consists of two blocks and covers an area of approximately 144 square kilometers located to the northwest of the municipality of SodankylÃ¤.

