Aurubis (ETR:NDA) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €74.66 ($87.84). Aurubis shares last traded at €73.02 ($85.91), with a volume of 93,998 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Aurubis in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €80.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.61.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

