Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Avangrid from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Avangrid in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,141. The stock has a market cap of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.24. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.84.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.13%.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

