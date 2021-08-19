Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 110,609.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,167 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 51.8% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $45,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Piper Sandler raised Avantor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avantor from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Avantor from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avantor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

In related news, EVP Devashish Ohri sold 9,124 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $289,687.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,219 shares in the company, valued at $4,705,953.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 150,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $4,783,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,447,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,175,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 949,134 shares of company stock worth $31,098,235. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $38.30 on Thursday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.28 and a 1 year high of $39.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.40.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.55% and a net margin of 4.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

