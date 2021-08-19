Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Sells $150,010.00 in Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $150,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $42.63 on Thursday. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.40 and a 52-week high of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.83.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley increased their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 12,177 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $3,085,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 81,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Read More: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.