AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

AXS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in AXIS Capital by 2,626.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

AXS stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.13. 354,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 403,608. AXIS Capital has a 1-year low of $42.17 and a 1-year high of $58.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 4.11% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

