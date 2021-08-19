Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by ($0.40).

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AZUL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Azul from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Shares of Azul stock opened at $19.11 on Thursday. Azul has a 12 month low of $10.97 and a 12 month high of $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.45.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Azul by 19.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 890,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,975,000 after buying an additional 143,476 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Azul during the first quarter worth approximately $4,520,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Azul by 103.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after buying an additional 124,224 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Azul by 4.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Azul by 294.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,425,000 after buying an additional 275,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

