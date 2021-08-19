Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.83.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AZRE. Barclays reduced their target price on Azure Power Global from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZRE. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Azure Power Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,581,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,850,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Azure Power Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,253,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 881,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,731,000 after acquiring an additional 276,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 576,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,510,000 after acquiring an additional 259,150 shares in the last quarter. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azure Power Global stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.62. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $951.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.59 and a beta of 0.74.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The energy company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $58.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 27.86%. On average, equities analysts expect that Azure Power Global will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.