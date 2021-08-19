AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) Short Interest Update

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the July 15th total of 2,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of AZRX opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.49. AzurRx BioPharma has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.71.

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts predict that AzurRx BioPharma will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

About AzurRx BioPharma

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency.

