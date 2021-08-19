B. Riley Trims CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Target Price to $10.00

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Jonestrading reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $244.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.19. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $9.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.24.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 572,244 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 3,529,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 545,952 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,184,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 480,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 390,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

