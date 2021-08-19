B. Riley Weighs in on Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) – B. Riley reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

ETON has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Eton Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.10 million, a PE ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 9.04 and a current ratio of 9.46. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.65.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 213.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 21,283 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Sean Brynjelsen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,030,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,138,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. sold 345,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $2,014,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,980. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis.

