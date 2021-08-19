Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Stake Cut by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,862,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 46,017 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 1.15% of Baidu worth $787,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Derbend Asset Management acquired a new stake in Baidu during the second quarter worth about $431,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Baidu by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Baidu by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Baidu by 231.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 894 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $5.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.61. 426,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,047,287. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.80. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.41 and a twelve month high of $354.82. The company has a market capitalization of $46.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HSBC cut their price target on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Baidu from $283.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

