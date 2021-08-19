Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 140,319 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,525,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,319 shares during the period. Moody’s comprises 1.0% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 2.95% of Moody’s worth $2,002,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Moody’s by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,501,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,935,000 after purchasing an additional 111,681 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,805,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,369,000 after purchasing an additional 49,802 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,464,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $605,000. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its position in Moody’s by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total value of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCO stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $373.94. The company had a trading volume of 8,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $370.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $253.17 and a twelve month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 24.43%.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

